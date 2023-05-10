Woman Arrested in Road Rage Stabbing Outside Newton Rink

A woman was arrested in a suspected road rage stabbing that left a man injured in Newton, Massachusetts, last week, police said.

Imani Abraham, 27, was arrested Wednesday, six days after a 32-year-old man from Quincy was stabbed in the leg in the parking lot outside the Daly ice rink, according to state police.

The male driver told police it started when he came very close but did not actually come into contact with Abraham's BMW.

"He said the black BMW then cut him off and began 'brake checking' him," said Assistant Middlesex District Attorney Mariadela Villegas Barrientos. "He passed the vehicle and continued north onto Interstate 93."

Investigators found Abraham followed the man from Interstate 93 down the Massachusetts Turnpike to the rink, roughly 10 miles away.

"The male party said the operator of the BMW approached him, and after a brief verbal confrontation, she spit at him," said Barrientos. "Some of the projectile struck his face."

Abraham allegedly stabbed the man and drove off. The Dorchester resident has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators determined that she worked at the Sonesta hotel in Braintree. Police towed her car as evidence from the hotel while she was on duty, and according to court documents, she escaped when she learned officers were there.

Later, she called police to find out why her car had been taken and agreed to meet with detectives, but she never showed up.

She was arrested Wednesday at work.

Prosecutors say she was already out on bail for a similar incident.

The defendant will remain in custody at least until Monday when a dangerousness hearing will take place.

She's facing several serious charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

The man was treated at a local hospital for the stab wound. Police have previously said he was there to play soccer at one of the fields at the sports complex.