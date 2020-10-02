Local

Woman Arrested in Stoughton Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Scooter Driver

Shandi Cardoza faces hit-and-run, vehicular homicide by negligence and evidence tampering charges, prosecutors said

Police arrested a woman in this weekend's deadly crash that killed a man on a scooter at the intersection of two highways in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Friday.

Shandi Cardoza, a 31-year-old from nearby Brockton, was taken into Stoughton police custody and is set to be arraigned Friday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

She faces hit-and-run, vehicular homicide by negligence and evidence tampering charges, prosecutors said.

The man who was killed in the crash early Sunday morning was identified by prosecutors as 23-year-old Aquilino Sol Lopez.

Sol Lopez was struck from behind while driving on Route 139 at the interchange with Route 24, prosecutors said. The driver of the vehicle wasn't there when police arrived.

Prosecutors didn't say what evidence connected Cardoza to the hit-and-run, but District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement that “Stoughton Police did some very impressive detective work to piece this investigation together.”

It wasn't immediately clear when Cardoza would be arraigned or if she had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

