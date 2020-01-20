Woman Arrested in Violent Worcester Nursing Home Robbery

A Massachusetts woman is facing several charges following what Worcester police say was a violent robbery at a nursing home and rehab facility.

Several employees at Christopher House Nursing Home were seriously injured when a woman caught on surveillance video entered an office and took a purse.

Since releasing the video, police were able to identify the suspect as Elanna Williams, 25, of Worcester. She was taken into custody Monday for an existing warrant at a residence on Country Club Boulevard.

During the incident, one staffer tried to barricade Williams in the office while she tussled with three employees. Williams then managed to escape.

The incident left one worker with a concussion and another with a broken finger.

Police say although Williams has no known connection to the nursing home officers were able to recognize and track her down.

"I think it's a shocking crime and it's people who don't ordinarily see this kind of thing, just workers in a nursing home, trying to go about their business and someone comes in and robs them something like this during the day, very brazen, so obviously it shocks people. We want to get it wrapped up as quickly as possible," Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said.

Williams is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Worcester District Court on additional charges of unarmed robbery, vandalism of a building, assault and battery on a person who is 60 or older, assault and battery and trespass.