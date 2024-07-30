Everett

Woman assaulted by man outside of Everett wellness center, police say

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Everett Police Department at 617-389-2120

A woman was assaulted by a man outside of a wellness center in Everett, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to authorities.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. on Maple Street, Everett police said, where the victim was heading back to her car when she was approached by the man who was on a moped.

The man then went to her car door, opened it and exposed himself, according to police, who said he started to touch the victim.

The woman screamed, which caused him to take off on his moped, police said.

The man was wearing a ski mask, long sleeves, a helmet and riding a moped without a license plate, according to police.

The woman wasn't injured and left the area with a friend, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Everett Police Department at 617-389-2120.

