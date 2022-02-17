Woman Attacked While Walking Dogs in Winchester

A woman was attacked by a man while walking her dogs in Winchester, Mass. Wednesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the woman was talking with her dogs near the land bridge at Spot Pond when she got into a confrontation with a man over her dogs. The man hit the woman then left.

The victim, who refused medical attention at the scene, was helped out of the woods by a Good Samaritan, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not immediately provide a description of the man involved.

Check back for updates.