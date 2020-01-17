Woman Blackmailed Into Assaulting Toddler Pleads Guilty

Officials say a Massachusetts woman who was blackmailed into sexually assaulting an 18-month-old child in her care has pleaded guilty.

Erica Emerling pleaded guilty Tuesday to indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and reckless endangerment of a child.

Prosecutors say Emerling had an online relationship with a man named Gary Montana, of Hudson, New York. Montana threatened to distribute explicit photos of Emerling unless she performed sexual acts on the child, which he recorded in January 2018.

Montana was sentenced to up to 18 years in prison in December.

Emerling's sentencing is expected to take place in February.