Local
guilty plea

Woman Blackmailed Into Assaulting Toddler Pleads Guilty

The defendant will be sentenced in February

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

129310646
FILE - Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Officials say a Massachusetts woman who was blackmailed into sexually assaulting an 18-month-old child in her care has pleaded guilty.

Erica Emerling pleaded guilty Tuesday to indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and reckless endangerment of a child.

Prosecutors say Emerling had an online relationship with a man named Gary Montana, of Hudson, New York. Montana threatened to distribute explicit photos of Emerling unless she performed sexual acts on the child, which he recorded in January 2018.

Local

outbreak 19 mins ago

Vermont Warns About Hepatitis A Outbreak

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

‘Like I Was Mugged’: Woman Says Agents Took $82K From Her at Airport

Montana was sentenced to up to 18 years in prison in December.

Emerling's sentencing is expected to take place in February.

This article tagged under:

guilty pleaMassachusettssexual assaultPittsfielderica emerling
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us