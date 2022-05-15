Woman Captured in Boston After Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Man in Manchester

A woman who was reportedly on the run after allegedly fatally stabbing a 71-year-old man in the head in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been captured by authorities in Boston, officials announced.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office, Stephanie Beard, 34, was arrested by the Boston Police Department on Saturday. She has been charged with being a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts and will be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg initially announced Friday that officials were responding to a suspicious death in Manchester. On Saturday, Formella and Aldenberg said a warrant had been issued for Beard's arrest, charging her with second degree murder in the death of John Glennon and theft by unauthorized taking for stealing Glennon's car, a silver Subaru Impreza.

Authorities allege that Beard stabbed Glennon in the head with a knife in the early morning hours Friday and then stole his car, a silver Subaru Impreza, and headed south on Interstate 293. Officials had said Saturday that Beard should be considered dangerous given the nature of the crime charged.

No other details regarding Beard's arrest were released Sunday. It was not immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney.

Glennon's body was found around 8 a.m. Friday inside his Franklin Street home. An autopsy completed Saturday determined Glennon's cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries; his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about Glennon's death is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. An investigation is ongoing.