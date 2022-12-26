Woman Charged After Giving Birth in NH Woods, Misleading Manchester Police

A woman is facing a felony charge after she gave birth overnight in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire, and then allegedly lied to police about where the baby was.

Manchester police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley has been charged with felony reckless conduct after officers responded to the area of the West Side Arena around 12:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a woman who had delivered a baby in the woods in that area.

According to police, Eckersley directed officers and EMS personnel to where the newborn allegedly was, but they were unable to locate the infant.

After nearly an hour, police say Eckersley revealed the baby's true location and led officers to a different area. Once they found the newborn, the baby was treated on scene by EMT's and then taken to a local hospital.

Eckersley was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child, police said, and then she was later charged in connection with Monday's incident.

Police did not release any other information.

It was not immediately clear if Eckersley had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charge.