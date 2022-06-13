Local

Boston

Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty in Death of Emaciated, Frostbitten Dog

The dog, a 6-year-old named Beauty, weighed in at just half of what should have been her normal weight, investigators said

By Thea DiGiammerino

Getty Images

A Boston woman who brought her dead dog into a local animal hospital with frostbite and emaciation this February now faces animal cruelty charges in the animal's death, the Suffolk District Attorney said Monday.

Natividad Pizzaro, 37, brought the dog in to Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston on February 2, asking for cremation services. The animal, a 6-year-old named Beauty, had frostbite and was severely emaciated - weighing in at just half of what should have been her normal weight, the veterinarian determined. The report also noted that Beauty had severe muscle wasting, was covered in mud and feces with a matted, wet coat, and had ulceration between her toes.

The MSCPA launched an investigation and Pizzaro was ultimately summonsed t court on an animal cruelty charge. She was released on personal recognizance and ordered not to work with animals after an arraignment next week.

It was not immediately clear if Pizzaro has an attorney.

This article tagged under:

BostonpetsAnimal cruelty
