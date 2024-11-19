Woman charged with arson following apartment complex fire that displaced over 20 of her neighbors

A Massachusetts woman is facing arson and other charges in connection with an early-morning fire on Monday in Plainville that displaced more than 20 of her neighbors.

The Plainville Fire Department responded to the Village Green Apartments on Messenger Street around 5:15 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire with residents possibly trapped, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. Firefighters contained the fire to one apartment, but the blaze caused extensive smoke and heat damage throughout the building.

Several residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation, but no serious injuries were reported, officials said. One pet was rescued and treated by emergency medical technicians.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, but based on an examination of the scene, witness interviews and additional evidence, fire investigators said they determined that the fire had been intentionally set, and 61-year-old Heather A. MacKinnon, a resident of the apartment complex, was identified as the responsible party.

Plainville police searched for MacKinnon and later located her in North Attleborough. She was taken into custody and charged with arson of a dwelling, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.

She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Wrentham District Court.