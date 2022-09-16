Woman Charged With Hoax Bomb Threat at Boston Children's Released

The woman arrested by the FBI in connection with a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital was released on conditions after a detention hearing on Friday.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins identified the woman as Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts, who is charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat, in connection with a threat made to the hospital on Aug. 30. Investigators says she has admitted to it, expressing disapproval of the hospital several times during her interview with federal agents.

She was released on conditions following Friday's hearing, including GPS monitoring with a zone of exclusion around Boston Children's Hospital.

Police rushed to Boston Children's Hospital after a bomb threat was called in.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“While I cannot comment further on the alleged motive of this case, I want to say generally, that health care providers who support and offer care to gender-diverse and transgender individuals and their families deserve to do so without fear,” Rollins said.

Boston Children's Hospital has received phone-in threats twice in recent weeks.

Most recently, on Sept. 9, police said multiple units were called to the hospital around 11:30 a.m. following a threat.

FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joe Bonavolonta joined our law enforcement partners @bostonpolice & @DMAnews1 in announcing today's arrest of Catherine Leavy, of Westfield, MA, for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital. https://t.co/W2aohwEUcz pic.twitter.com/nGsjHqYe12 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 15, 2022

About a week earlier, on Aug. 30, an anonymous bomb threat set off a lockdown at the hospital while a bomb squad canvassed the building. Nothing suspicious was found and no one was hurt.

Boston's Children's Hospital recently warned staff about an increase in threats to their institution, which were tied to the care the facility offers to transgender youth. Federal officials said Thursday that there have been dozens of hoax threats to the institution.

A Westfield woman has been arrested on a charge of making a false telephonic bomb threat to the hospital on Aug. 30

"As AG Garland has said recently, the Department of Justice will ensure equal protection of transgender people under the law," Rollins said.

She faces up to 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000, if she’s ultimately convicted.