Woman charged with manslaughter 5 years after death of 5-year-old in NH

New Hampshire State Police say 61-year-old Sherry Connor is facing charges in the death of Dennis Vaughn Jr. on Christmas Eve in 2019

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy on Christmas Eve in 2019.

The death of Dennis Vaughn Jr. in Laconia, New Hampshire, was deemed suspicious at the time. Authorities provided limited information, saying he was taken from a Blueberry Lane home to a hospital, where he later died.

New Hampshire State Police said Friday that 61-year-old Sherry Connor had been arrested.

Connor was indicted on charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide, as well as six counts of first-degree assault, one of second-degree assault and four of witness tampering, police said.

Connor will appear in Belknap County Superior Court at an unspecified date, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

