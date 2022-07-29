Woman Charged With Manslaughter in Death of Maine Baby in March

A woman has been charged with manslaughter in the March death of a 1-year-old boy in Easton, Maine, officials said Friday.

Mariah Dobbins, 28, was indicted on a manslaughter charge by an Aroostook County grand jury on July 14, and she was arrested two days later at her home in Easton, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The baby died March 19. He was found unresponsive when paramedics and state police were called to a home on Center Road in Easton and later pronounced dead at a local hospital, officials said.

The baby was found to have died by homicide, prompting Dobbins' indictment, according to officials. They didn't release his cause of death, say whether he was related to Dobbins or what they believe led to Dobbins killing the child.

Dobbins is set to appear in court to face the charge on Sept. 14. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak to the charge.