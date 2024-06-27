Woman charged with murder following fatal stabbing on Cape Cod

A woman is facing a murder charge after she allegedly stabbed a man to death in a car on Cape Cod on Wednesday night.

Around 7:19 p.m. Wednesday, Barnstable police received a 911 call reporting a crash in the area of TD Bank on Route 28 in the village of Hyannis, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.

One of the occupants -- a 33-year-old man -- had a stab wound to his chest and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 8:36 p.m., authorities said.

A female passenger in the same vehicle, Juscelene Guedes, 29, of Centerville, was arrested and charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a knife, the district attorney's office said. She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Barnstable District Court.

No further details were released.