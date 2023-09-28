Woman charged with OUI after crashing into two cars in Maine

A woman was charged with driving under the influence after crashing head-on into two other cars on the highway in Maine on Thursday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a 2012 Toyota Sienna that had pulled over at median marker 24 in Freeport at around 9:07 a.m.

Police say they searched the area for the van but were initially unable to locate it, but found it a short time later near mile marker 20.

The driver of the Sienna was identified as 30-year-old Marina Kinney of Waterville, according to police.

According to authorities, Kinney had crossed over the median and headed southbound in the northbound lane and struck two cars head-on.

The first vehicle was 2019 Box Van registered to LCI Flooring of Portsmouth, New Hampshire operated by 37-year-old Travis Mullins of York. The second vehicle was a 2013 Ford Transit van operated by 56-year-old Jose Menara of Woburn, Massachusetts, according to police.

Kinney and Menara were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing.