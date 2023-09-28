Maine

Woman charged with OUI after crashing into two cars in Maine

Authorities say they responded to a report of a 2012 Toyota Sienna that had pulled over at median marker 24 in Freeport at around 9:07 a.m.

A woman was charged with driving under the influence after crashing head-on into two other cars on the highway in Maine on Thursday morning.

Police say they searched the area for the van but were initially unable to locate it, but found it a short time later near mile marker 20.

The driver of the Sienna was identified as 30-year-old Marina Kinney of Waterville, according to police.

According to authorities, Kinney had crossed over the median and headed southbound in the northbound lane and struck two cars head-on.

The first vehicle was 2019 Box Van registered to LCI Flooring of Portsmouth, New Hampshire operated by 37-year-old Travis Mullins of York. The second vehicle was a 2013 Ford Transit van operated by 56-year-old Jose Menara of Woburn, Massachusetts, according to police.

Kinney and Menara were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing.

