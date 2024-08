Woman convicted 5 years after deadly Duxbury hit-and-run

A woman has been found guilty five years after a hit-and-run crash that left another woman dead in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

The victim, 46-year-old Andrea Gordon of Duxbury, was hit on Washington Street on June 9, 2019. She was brought to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where she died from her injuries two days later.

Prosecutors with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that 43-year-old Kristina Blackmore of Duxbury had been convicted of leaving the scene of a crash causing death and motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

The vehicle Blackmore was driving was identified after being seen in surveillance photos. Two days after the crash, police thought she was turning herself in when she arrived at the the Duxbury Police Department, but officers soon realized she was there for an unrelated matter. She was arrested in the lobby.

Blackmore is set to be sentenced Thursday in Plymouth Superior Court.

