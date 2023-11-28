Maine

Woman critically injured in Saco, Maine, shooting

Police say there is no danger to the public

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A woman was critically injured in a shooting in Saco, Maine on Tuesday, according to state police.

Saco police were called to a home on Temple Street for a report of gunfire around 7:44 a.m. When they arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical, but stable, condition.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Detectives were called in to investigate. Investigators say there is no danger to the public.

No further details were immediately available.

