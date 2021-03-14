Woman Critically Injured in Suspicious Hotel Fire

A woman was critically injured in a suspicious fire at a hotel in Berlin, Vermont authorities said Sunday.
The fire happened Friday at the Hilltop Inn, but police say it wasn’t reported until Saturday, and that hours passed before an ambulance was called to bring the woman to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Responding officers also found that fire alarms had been disconnected at the hotel.
More New England coverage
The Division of Fire Safety, Berlin Fire Department and state police are investigating.
Copyright AP - Associated Press