Woman dead after brush fire in Millbury

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman after a brush fire in Millbury, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to a small brush fire in the area of the Blackstone River Bikeway near Route 146 at around 8:20 p.m.

Authorities say they located the victim in an encampment where they believe the fire originated. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Millbury Fire Department was notified and fully extinguished the flames.

Cause and manner of death are unknown at this time.

The identity of the woman has not been revealed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.