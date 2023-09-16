Woman dead after reported fight, shooting in Vermont

A woman was found dead after a fight and a shooting in Waltham, Vermont, Friday night, according to Vermont State Police.

Police said they were called to McKnight Lane around 7 p.m. for a dispute between neighbors that included a fight and a shooting. Troopers found a woman dead on scene.

Investigators did not offer any details on how the woman may have died, but are calling the death suspicious. Cause and manner of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim was not publicly identified. Police say there is no threat to the public and the names of those involved will be released at a later time.

The investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919 or to submit an anonymous tip here.