Woman Dead, Man Hurt When Pickup Truck Rolls Over in NH, Police Say

Jane Santaw, of Pike, died in the crash in Piermont, near the Vermont border, Thursday afternoon, according to New Hampshire State Police

By Asher Klein

A woman was killed and a man seriously hurt when a pickup truck crashed in New Hampshire Thursday, police said.

The man and woman were trapped in the Chevrolet Silverado that state troopers found rolled over on Route 25C in Piermont just before 5 p.m., according to the New Hampshire State Police.

The woman was dead, while the man was seriously injured, police said. She was identified as Jane Santaw, a 59-year-old from Pike; he is Homer Taylor a 65-year-old from Pike.

Speed and conditions on the road are believed to have contributed to the crash, but police said they are still investigating it. Anyone with information is urged to call

Piermont is a town in Grafton County, between White Mountain National Forest and the Vermont border.

