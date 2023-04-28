Woman Details Terrifying Attack That Led to Man's Arrest After Highway Chase

A woman from Marlboro, Massachusetts, is sharing her terrifying ordeal after she and her mother were beaten with a wooden club on Thursday.

“I thought I was going to die,” said the woman, who does not want to be identified.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Mark Donahue. The 44-year-old woman says the two recently broke up but were still sharing a home in Marlboro.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Just before the alleged assault in the living room, the woman says Donahue accused her of hacking his Facebook account.

“I don’t know how to maneuver my Facebook account let alone hacking someone else,” she recounted in an exclusive interview with NBC10 Boston.

She says Donahue then grabbed his shillelagh, a wooden club.

“The next thing I know I’m getting hit multiple times in the head,” she said.

Her two little girls were sitting right next to her. She says Donahue then started attacking her 66-year-old mother with the club, and punching her as well.

“You can imagine how much of a bloodbath it was here,” she said.

Her girls weren’t hurt, but she has several staples and stitches in her head. She also broke her leg from falling, and her mother is bruised and battered, as well.

“I saw many red flags for many years since I met him but I just kept brushing it off,” she said.

She says Donahue had also been upset about the break-up and her upcoming move to Florida.

According to court documents, investigators were able to ping Donahue’s cell phone after the incident, which led to a chase through several communities, before they were able to arrest him on Interstate 93 north in Milton.

Police say he was found with two knives and with what appeared to be several self-inflicted lacerations.

“I hope he rots in jail for this,” the woman said.

Donahue is being held in jail for the time being. He’s facing several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon. Messages to his attorney have not been returned.

