Woman Dies a Week After Being Hit by Van in Lawrence

A woman died at a Boston hospital a week after being hit by a van in Lawrence, Massachusetts, officials said.

Silvana Seabra, 64, and a man were hit at the intersection of Lawrence Street and Erving Avenue on the afternoon of Monday, April 3, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Seabra, who was from Methuen, was pronounced dead a week later at Boston Medical Center.

The man was treated at Lawrence General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The van's driver stopped after hitting the pedestrians, officials have said. They didn't release the name of the driver on Tuesday, citing the fact that the state and local police investigation into what happened was continuing.

Authorities had initially said the woman who was identified Tuesday as Seabra was 58 years old.