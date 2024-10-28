Woman dies after being struck by car; driver charged with motor vehicle homicide

A woman has died after being struck by an SUV in Milton, Massachusetts, on Sunday, and the driver of the vehicle has now been charged with motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Milton police said they responded to the 100 block of Reedsdale Road along with the fire department and Coastal Ambulance shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. When they arrived, officers found a severely injured female and began to provide aid.

Police said the woman's injuries appeared consistent with having been struck by a motor vehicle, but no vehicle or driver was at the scene.

The woman was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital–Milton, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

About 20 minutes after they first responded to the scene, a driver operating a maroon Toyota SUV arrived and spoke with officers investigating the crash. The Toyota had sustained some damage, and police said the driver made statements linking them to the incident.

The driver, a 65-year-old Dorchester resident whose name was not released by police, was arrested for motor vehicle homicide operating under the influence of liquor and leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Police said additional charges could be forthcoming.