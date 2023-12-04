Woman dies after being trapped under her car in North Reading driveway

An elderly woman has died after she became trapped under a car in North Reading, Massachusetts, last week, authorities said Monday.

The woman was rushed to a hospital after emergency crews freed her from under her Buick Regal in her driveway, but she later died, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and North Reading police. Investigators believe the car rolled backward and hit her, and they don't believe foul play was involved.

The incident on Fieldcrest Terrace near Hollywood Terrace was reported about 7:48 p.m. Authorities previously said that North Reading firefighters used airbags to lift the vehicle and then free the victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

No one was in the car at the time it hit the woman, identified Monday only as an 80-year-old. She was pronounced dead at the hospital where she was taken after the incident.

State police investigators were still working on Monday to figure out what caused the vehicle to roll into the woman.

There was no update on the person's condition.