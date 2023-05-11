Local

Shelburne

Woman Dies After Crash on Her Birthday on Mass. Mohawk Trail

Donna Woodcock, of Greenfield, was driving the car in Shelburne Friday about 6 p.m. when she crashed near Dragon Hill Road, officials said

By Asher Klein

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A woman has died from her injuries after crashing her car on her 65th birthday last week, authorities in Western Massachusetts said.

The woman's parents were also hurt in the single-car crash in Shelburne, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Donna Woodcock, of Greenfield, was driving the car on the Mohawk Trail Friday about 6 p.m. when she crashed near Dragon Hill Road, officials said. She died after being taken to Springfield's Baystate Medical Center, while her parents were taken to Greenfield's Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

State and local police continued investigating what led to the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Woodcock had been the principal of Greenfield High School, according to the Greenfield Recorder.

This article tagged under:

ShelburneMassachusettsdeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us