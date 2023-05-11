Woman Dies After Crash on Her Birthday on Mass. Mohawk Trail

A woman has died from her injuries after crashing her car on her 65th birthday last week, authorities in Western Massachusetts said.

The woman's parents were also hurt in the single-car crash in Shelburne, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Donna Woodcock, of Greenfield, was driving the car on the Mohawk Trail Friday about 6 p.m. when she crashed near Dragon Hill Road, officials said. She died after being taken to Springfield's Baystate Medical Center, while her parents were taken to Greenfield's Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

State and local police continued investigating what led to the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Woodcock had been the principal of Greenfield High School, according to the Greenfield Recorder.