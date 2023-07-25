Woman dies after scuba diving incident off Rockport, DA says

A woman who was scuba diving with her father off Massachusetts' North Shore on Saturday has died after two days in the hospital, authorities said.

The woman, identified as Sara Elizabeth Nivens of South Boston, was rushed to the hospital Saturday after being pulled onto a charter boat, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Nivens, who was 40, and her father had been diving off Rockport.

Late Saturday afternoon, Rockport police were called about a potential drowning near the Dry Salvages rocks off the coast, prosecutors said. The boat she was on docked in Rockport and Nivens was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital, then Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.

Nivens wsa pronounced dead on Monday, officials said, and the incident remains under investigation by state and local police, including the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fellow divers on an excursion administered CPR to the unresponsive woman on a charter boat, The Gloucester Times reported Monday, before the woman's death was announced.