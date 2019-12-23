Woman Dies Following Brockton Car Crash Into Pole

A female who was involved in a destructive car crash in Brockton, Massachusetts has died and her passenger remains hospitalized.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said the single-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. in the area of 908 North Quincy St.

The driver, who was only identified as a female, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her passenger, who was only identified as a male, was taken to Brockton Hospital for non-life threatening injuries then later taken to Boston Medical Center.

Photos of the scene showed the car next to a pole. The vehicle sustained extensive damage to its front and hood.

Details on what led up to the deadly crash were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.