Woman Dies From Injuries in Springfield Fire

A woman who was pulled from a fire Friday night in Springfield, Massachusetts, has died.

The office of Massachusetts Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey announced the fatality Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just after 10 p.m. Friday, officials said. The victim, a woman in her 20s, was found unresponsive inside a two-story Worcester Street home.

The woman was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities say there were no working smoke alarms at the scene. The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen on the first floor.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the fire marshal's office and the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.

"While the cause of this fire is still under investigation, we know that cooking causes more residential fires than all other causes combined," Ostroskey said in a statement. "Please remember to stand by your pan when cooking on the stovetop. In the event of a fire, turn off the heat and put a lid on it to smother the flames. Don't move a burning pan or try to extinguish it with water."