Woman Dies in Concord Crash, 5-Year-Old Son Taken to Hospital

A mother died in a car crash in Concord, New Hampshire Sunday morning. Her five-year-old son was in the car and is being evaluated at a local hospital.

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A woman died in a car crash in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday morning and her 5-year-old son was taken to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

New Hampshire State Police said the crash took place around 5:30 a.m. After responding to a call for debris on I-93 south, troopers found a 2018 Hyundai Elantra against some trees, approximately 30 feet down an embankment. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Elisabeth Philbrick, 33, of Concord. 

Police said the child appeared uninjured but transported to Concord Hospital for evaluation. 

Due to the collision, one lane of the highway was shut down for nearly five hours until the vehicle was removed. 

State police say speed appears to have been a factor.  All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.  Anyone that may have further information related to this crash is encouraged to contact 603-223-8837.

