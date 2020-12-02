Woman Dies, Man in Serious Condition After Being Struck by Truck in New Hampshire

A 29-year-old woman has died and a 36-year-old man is in the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in Tilton, New Hampshire Tuesday evening.

Keith Cabral and Tara Drake were walking across East Main Street when they were struck by a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck around 4:45 p.m., according to the Tilton Police Department. The driver of the truck remained on scene.

The pedestrians were rushed to Concord Hospital with serious and life threatening injuries.

Drake, of Littleton, succumbed to her injuries. The exact condition of Cabral is unknown at this time.

The Belknap County Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist Tilton police with the investigation. The incident remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tilton Police Department at 603-286-4442.