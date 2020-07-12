Woman Dies on Family Whitewater Rafting Trip in Maine

A 33-year-old Maine woman died Saturday after falling out of a whitewater raft on the Kennebec River, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife confirmed Saturday.

Emily Fournier, of Fairfield, and her family were whitewater rafting with the Magic Falls Rafting company around 11:30a.m. when she and two others in the raft were ejected from the raft as they paddled through one of the larger rapids on the upper Kennebec river, the agency said.

Fournier floated through a part of the river and was pulled back into the raft but was unresponsive, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Once in the raft, emergency life saving measures were performed until the raft pulled over at an emergency evacuation point at the Moxie Lake Boat launch. She was loaded into an ambulance and pronounced dead at 1p.m. on Saturday.

Fournier's body was taken to the Lawry Funeral Home in Fairfield.

No other details were released.