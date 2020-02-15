Local
Pond Rescue

Woman, Dog Rescued From Icy Pond by Boston Firefighters

Boston firefighters responded to Franklin Park around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a woman who fell through the ice

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston Fire

Boston firefighters rescued a woman who fell through the ice at a pond on Saturday while chasing after her dog, officials said.

Firefighters responded to Franklin Park around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a woman who fell through the ice.

The woman was stuck on an island when officials arrived, the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter.

Technical rescue members in survival suits went into the water to reach the woman, and they used an inflatable boat to transport her and her dog back to safety on the shore, the department said.

The woman was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital for evaluation.

This article tagged under:

Pond RescueMassachusettsBostonBoston Fire DepartmentFranklin Park
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us