Woman Drowns in NH River, Police Say

New Hampshire State Police say 40-year-old Doreen Allen died after being pulled Thursday afternoon from Salmon Falls River in Rochester

New Hampshire State Police

A woman died after going into a New Hampshire river Thursday afternoon, authorities said Friday.

New Hampshire State Police said its marine unit responded around 4 p.m. alongside local police and fire crews to Salmon Falls River in Rochester.

The responders pulled the woman from the water and performed CPR.

The woman, identified Friday as 40-year-old Doreen Allen of Rochester, was taken to Frisbee Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to call 603-227-2115.

