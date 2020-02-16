A woman heading home from a night out in downtown Boston says she was held her against her will in a car and driven half an hour away before managing to escape.

The woman said she ordered a Lyft to drive her home around 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning from the Faneuil Hall area, where she was out with friends. But her phone died before she could identify which vehicle was there for her, according to Boston police.

At that point, she says that a few men who called her by name motioned to the car she should take.

When the woman got into the vehicle, she says she was held against her will as the car drove away.

It is not currently clear whether the driver worked for Lyft. In a statement on Sunday, the company said it was investigating the incident and that safety is a "fundamental" concern.

"We take any allegation like this incredibly seriously, and are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident," a Lyft spokesperson said in the statement. "We have been in touch with the rider to offer support, and have deactivated the driver while we investigate. We have been in contact with law enforcement and will continue to help in every way we can."

About a half hour north of Boston, the driver went to a gas station for snacks, the woman says. That’s when she managed to escape from the car, fleeing down the road.

She then flagged down another driver, who brought her back to her home in Allston.

At 3:02 a.m., the woman’s boyfriend called to alert police of the incident.

The woman says she was not assaulted and declined medical attention.

Boston police say that no arrests have been made.