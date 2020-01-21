Local
Eastern Hampshire District Court

Woman Faces Charges in Death of 84-year-old Man

The Northwestern District Attorney has not released the name of the suspect.

By The Associated Press

Prosecutors say a woman is scheduled to be arraigned in connection with the death over the weekend of an 84-year-old man in his Massachusetts home.

Reginald Sanford was found dead in his Granby house on Sunday. The Northwestern district attorney's office says the suspect, whose name has not been made public, faces arraignment in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

No other details, including a motive or any relationship between the suspect and victim, were made public. Sanford's death was the first homicide in the western Massachusetts town in about a decade.

