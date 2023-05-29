Woman Fatally Shot at Car Wash in Fall River

A woman was shot to death on Memorial Day at a car wash in Fall River, Massachusetts, officials say, and there is a person currently in custody in connection with the fatal shooting.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Massachusetts State Police detectives, homicide unit prosecutors and Fall River police were actively investigating a homicide that occurred earlier in the day at the Globe Car Wash.

According to the DA's office, Fall River police officers responded to the Broadway business after receiving a 911 call around 12:35 p.m. regarding a potential shooting.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA said, and officers took a male person of interest into custody.

Officials say there is no danger to the public regarding this incident.

No other details were available. More information is expected as the investigation continues.

This developing story will be updated