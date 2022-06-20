Woman Fatally Stabbed in Lawrence

The Essex County District Attorney's office announced that a fatal stabbing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, early Monday is under investigation.

After officers responded to a 911 call to a residence on Diamond Street in Lawrence shortly after 3 a.m., the DA's office said that a 30-year-old woman was discovered with fatal stab wounds.

In addition, a 39-year-old male at the residence was discovered with stab wounds that caused him to be hospitalized at Lawrence General Hospital, the DA's office said.

No word was immediately available on his condition.

Neither the name of the woman who died nor the man who remains hospitalized were immediately made available.

Investigators believe there is no threat to the public, according to the DA.

An investigation being conducted by the DA, Lawrence Police, Massachusetts State Police is ongoing.