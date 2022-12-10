Local

Woman Fatally Struck By Car in Doctor's Office Parking Lot in Salem, Mass.

Karen Raffa, 69, of Beverly, died from her injuries, Salem police said

A woman walking in the parking lot of a doctor's office in Salem, Massachusetts, on Friday was struck by a car and later died from her injuries, police said.

According to Salem police, officers were called to the North Shore Physicians Group, located at 331 Highland Avenue, around 11 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash. Responding officers determined Karen Raffa, 69, of Beverly, had been walking in the patient pick-up area when a car hit her, resulting in significant injuries to her leg and wrist.

Raffa was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where she was initially reported to be in stable condition, however, she later died from her injuries, police said.

The driver, an 87-year-old woman from Peabody, stayed on scene and was taken to Salem Hospital for evaluation, according to police. Her name is being withheld until police decide if charges will be filed against her.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by Salem police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

