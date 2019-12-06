Woman, Ferret Saved Following Rollover Crash in Wareham, Mass.

A woman was hospitalized overnight following a rollover crash in Wareham, Massachusetts that caused the vehicle to land in a ravine.

Firefighters said they responded to the single-vehicle crash sometime before 10:30 p.m. on Barker Road, where the driver was still in the overturned car.

Crews removed the windshield to free the driver from the car. She was taken to a hospital in a medical aircraft. The extent of her injuries was unclear.

Authorities said a ferret was located uninjured at the scene. It is unclear if the animal is the woman’s pet.