Woman, Ferret Saved Following Rollover Crash in Wareham, Mass.

Firefighters extricated the driver from the vehicle before she was taken to a hospital in a medical aircraft

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A woman was hospitalized following a rollover car crash on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Wareham, Massachusetts.
Wareham Fire Department

A woman was hospitalized overnight following a rollover crash in Wareham, Massachusetts that caused the vehicle to land in a ravine.  

Firefighters said they responded to the single-vehicle crash sometime before 10:30 p.m. on Barker Road, where the driver was still in the overturned car.

Crews removed the windshield to free the driver from the car. She was taken to a hospital in a medical aircraft. The extent of her injuries was unclear.

Authorities said a ferret was located uninjured at the scene. It is unclear if the animal is the woman’s pet.

