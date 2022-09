A woman says she lost control of her car, which caused her to flip upside-down onto commuter rail tracks near Sherman Street in Boston at 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Police say the woman wasn't injured when she flipped her car. The car was towed from the tracks, which police said weren't damaged from the accident. The current condition of the car is unknown, and police didn't say if they were investigating the cause of the accident any further.