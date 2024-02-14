Woman found dead after fire in Yarmouth

A woman has died after a fire at a home in Yarmouth, Massachusetts on Tuesday that officials believe started from smoking materials.

Firefighters responded to a medical alert activation at a studio-style home on Route 28 around 9:50 p.m., according to the state Fire Marshal's Office. When they arrived, they found the woman dead and signs of a fire that had already burned out. Investigators believe the fire was an accident caused by smoking materials.

The victim has not been publicly identified, but officials say she was in her 60s and had mobility issues. She lived alone in the home. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

"First and foremost, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” said Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue in a media release. “I also want to remind everyone in our community that smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts and the nation. Older adults are especially at risk. If you or a loved one smoke, please use a heavy ashtray on a sturdy surface and be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fire officials stressed that smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths. In the last five years, 45 Massachusetts residents have died in such fires.