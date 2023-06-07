Woman found dead along I-89 in New Hampshire identified; man facing charges

The woman found dead earlier this week alongside Interstate 89 in New Hampshire has been publicly named, and police have announced that a man is facing charges in the case.

The woman has been identified as 27-year-old Gina Maiorano of Henniker — an identification that New Hampshire State Police say is the result of "intensive investigative work." Her body was found in the breakdown lane of I-89 north just after midnight Monday morning in Hopkinton.

Authorities in the Granite State said they arrested Thomas Hanley on Tuesday night in the case on three charges: conduct after an accident, breach of bail and stalking.

An autopsy was done on Maiorano Monday, finding that her case of death was blunt impact head injuries, according to a news release from state police. Her manner of death is inconclusive, pending an investigation. Cause of death typically refers to the condition or injury that leads to a person's dying, while manner of death includes categories such as accidental or homicide.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Additional details surrounding the circumstances of this case have not been released by state police. Authorities note that an investigation is ongoing.