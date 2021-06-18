Local

Athol

Woman Found Dead in Athol River

Police investigation
NBC 7/Calvin Pearce

A woman's body was found in a river in Central Massachusetts this week, and officials identified her Friday.

She was identified as Julia Okrusko, a 37-year-old from Athol, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Her body was found Wednesday morning in the Millers River in Athol, authorities said. The medical examiner's office hasn't confirmed what caused her death but neither foul play nor criminal activity are believed to have been involved.

Athol police and state police detectives are investigating.

