Woman found dead in East Bridgewater yard is identified

The woman found dead in the yard of a home in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning has been identified, though authorities didn't say how she's believed to have died.

The woman whose death was reported about 9:24 a.m. Sunday by a 911 caller was Nicole Swan, of Brockton. She was 42 years old, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Her death was previously deemed suspicious, but authorities didn't say Tuesday if it was considered a homicide. State and local police were still investigating what happened to Swan. However, Swan's death is not believed to have happened at random and there was no threat to public safety, prosecutors said.

The woman who called 911 reported that Swan was unconscious and partially clothed in the side yard of the home, which is on Belmont Street, prosecutors said. When police and firefighters arrived, the woman was face-down and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was determined deceased on the scene. OCME has accepted jurisdiction. Invest is ongoing. This does not appear to be a random act. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) December 11, 2023