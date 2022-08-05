Woman Found Dead in NH House Fire, Officials Working to ID Her

A woman was found dead in a house fire in Sandwich, New Hampshire, Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze, in a home near the end of Bennett Street, was reported about 10:52 p.m., according to a release from local fire and police officials and state fire officials Friday.

The home was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived, and as firefighters worked to douse them, the woman's body was found, officials said.

The woman hadn't been identified by Friday morning, officials said. An autopsy was scheduled for later in the day.

Investigators continued to look into what caused the fire, and State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey urged the public to make sure they have working smoke alarms at home.