Woman found dead in suspicious circumstances at NH residence, prosecutors say

State police and prosecutors are investigating what happened, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said

By Asher Klein

Police at the scene of a suspicious death investigation in Goffstown, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
NBC10 Boston via stringer

A woman's suspicious death at a residence in Goffstown, New Hampshire, is under investigation, authorities said Tuesday.

Details about the woman's death, including when and how she died, weren't immediately available. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said only that there wasn't believed to be any threat to the public.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was under arrest. NBC10 Boston has reached out for more information.

State police and prosecutors are investigating what happened, the attorney general's office said.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

