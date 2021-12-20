Woman Found Dead Inside Camper After Fire in Manchester NH

A woman was found dead inside a camper that caught fire Sunday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Someone called 911 to report a recreational camper fire in front of 45 High Street around 10:21 p.m. Sunday.

The Manchester Fire Department put out the fire and then found the adult woman dead inside the camper. The victim has not yet been identified. An autopsy was expected to be conducted Monday at Concord Hospital.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Manchester Police and Fire Departments are investigating. No further information was immediately available.