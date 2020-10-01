Local

death investigation

Woman Found Dead With ‘Apparent Trauma' at Billerica Home, Prosecutors Say

The investigation so far suggests the incident was not random, and there is no threat to the public, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office

Authorities at a Billerica, Massachusetts, home were a woman was found dead Thursday.
NBC10 Boston

A woman in her 60s was found dead and suffering from "apparent trauma" at a home in Billerica, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office is investigating the woman's death, which is not believed to be random.

Police received a 911 call for an unresponsive woman at a Village Lane home at 10:17 a.m. Thursday, prosecutors said. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead.

Local

Massachusetts 2 mins ago

Enbridge Agrees to Pause Compressor Station

Massachusetts 47 mins ago

Parishioners Rejoice After Archdiocese Reverses Closure of Sudbury Church

The name of the woman has not yet been released, nor have other details about what took place.

But prosecutors said a preliminary investigation suggests the incident was not random. There is also no threat to the public.

This article tagged under:

death investigationBillerica
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us