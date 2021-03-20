Local

Shrewsbury

Woman Found Dead With Daughter in Shrewsbury Is Identified

The girl was found dead at the scene, authorities said Friday, while Lee was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there

By Staff Reports

Authorities have identified the woman who died along with her daughter in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, on Friday, though many details have yet to be revealed.

Jihyun Lee, 49, was identified Saturday by the office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. She was found with her 12-year-old after police responded to a home on Ladyslipper Drive Friday morning.

Prosecutors on Saturday did not identify the girl, and said the causes of their deaths remain pending as the investigation continues.

The girl was found dead at the scene, authorities said Friday, while Lee was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

ShrewsburyMassachusettsdeathWorcester CountyWorcester County District Attorney
